Jury Trials Resume At Mecklenburg Courthouse, With Precautions

Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte.

Jury trials resume Monday at the Mecklenburg County courthouse after being suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Four felony drug trials were first on the docket this week, and 700 more are pending.

The courthouse will still be at limited capacity, with only one trial courtroom in use this week, and two courtrooms beginning next week. Face coverings are required and courtroom seating will be spaced out.

"You will notice when you come into the courthouse that there is tape on our benches, both in the hallways as well as in the courtrooms to ensure that social distancing guidelines are being met," courthouse spokeswoman Jessica Davis said.

Juries are being called in separate morning and afternoon groups and they'll be asked a series of health questions as they check in. The new procedures also allow jurors to be excused if they have underlying conditions that could put them at high risk for contracting COVID-19, or if they are a caregiver for someone who is at higher risk.

