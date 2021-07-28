Gun, Ammo Found In Man's Backpack At Charlotte Courthouse
A man accompanying his wife to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for a traffic ticket tried to enter the building with a gun and ammunition, sheriff’s deputies say.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Shaun Donte Anthony, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse on Tuesday with a bookbag. When two deputies put the bag through an X-ray scanner, they saw a gun, which they seized. Donte was placed under arrest, the news release said.
Along with a pistol, deputies found 27 rounds of ammunition in the bag, according to the sheriff’s office.
Donte was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on a state property or courthouse and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail before being released on bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
