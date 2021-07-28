© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Gun, Ammo Found In Man's Backpack At Charlotte Courthouse

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT

A man accompanying his wife to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for a traffic ticket tried to enter the building with a gun and ammunition, sheriff’s deputies say.

7-27- FIREARM AT COURTHOUSE 1-min.png
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's deputies in Charlotte say they arrested a man who tried to bring this gun and 27 rounds of ammo into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Shaun Donte Anthony, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse on Tuesday with a bookbag. When two deputies put the bag through an X-ray scanner, they saw a gun, which they seized. Donte was placed under arrest, the news release said.

Along with a pistol, deputies found 27 rounds of ammunition in the bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donte was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on a state property or courthouse and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail before being released on bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Corrected: July 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT
This story was updated to correct the name of the person who was arrested due to the inaccurate information initially provided by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Tags

Crime & JusticeMecklenburg County CourthouseGuns
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press