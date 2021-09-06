© 2021 WFAE
NC Nonprofit To Boost COVID Resources In Hispanic Communities

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT

A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina's Spanish-speaking immigrant communities.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant.

The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of information about COVID-19 and expand access to virus-related health resources.

The area's immigrant communities have been gravely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that 8% of North Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 have been Hispanic.

“Health equity is when all members of society enjoy a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” Hola Carolina Executive Director Adriana Chavela said.

Associated Press
