NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina reports 27 new measles cases as outbreak grows

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST

South Carolina health officials say the state’s measles outbreak continues to grow, with 27 new cases reported since Friday.

WYFF reports the new cases bring the total in the Upstate outbreak to 111, and 114 statewide so far this year.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Health, 105 of the 111 outbreak-related cases were unvaccinated.

State officials say 254 people are currently in quarantine and 16 are in isolation as the outbreak continues to spread.
Health
