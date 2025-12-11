© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Winthrop poll: Strong majorities in South Carolina oppose partisan, racial gerrymandering

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:47 AM EST

A new Winthrop University poll finds broad opposition in South Carolina to the practice of drawing legislative districts that give one political party an advantage.

The survey found 67% of South Carolinians believe partisan gerrymandering is a major problem. A majority — 66% — say it should be illegal to draw districts that make it harder for members of a particular party to elect their preferred candidates. An even larger share — 73% — say it should be illegal to draw districts that hinder specific racial groups from electing candidates of their choice.

The poll also included questions about the economy. It found 61% of respondents disapprove of how President Trump is handling inflation and prices, while 36% approve.

The poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
Woody Cain
