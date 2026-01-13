© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Health officials say measles outbreak may have spread into Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:38 AM EST

Mecklenburg County health officials say there are signs the ongoing measles outbreak in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, may have spread into Mecklenburg County.

County officials said traces of the measles virus were detected in samples taken from the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, indicating that some Mecklenburg County residents may be infected, even if cases have not yet been formally identified.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington urged parents to make sure their children are vaccinated, calling immunization the most effective protection against measles.The county is offering free or low-cost walk-in measles vaccinations at its public health immunization clinics, officials said.

As of Friday, there were five confirmed measles cases in western North Carolina. South Carolina health officials reported more than 300 confirmed cases statewide, with the majority linked to the outbreak centered in Spartanburg County.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing. Health officials warn that unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of infection.
Health
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal