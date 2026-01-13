Health officials say measles outbreak may have spread into Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County health officials say there are signs the ongoing measles outbreak in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, may have spread into Mecklenburg County.

County officials said traces of the measles virus were detected in samples taken from the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, indicating that some Mecklenburg County residents may be infected, even if cases have not yet been formally identified.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington urged parents to make sure their children are vaccinated, calling immunization the most effective protection against measles.The county is offering free or low-cost walk-in measles vaccinations at its public health immunization clinics, officials said.

As of Friday, there were five confirmed measles cases in western North Carolina. South Carolina health officials reported more than 300 confirmed cases statewide, with the majority linked to the outbreak centered in Spartanburg County.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing. Health officials warn that unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of infection.