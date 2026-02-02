© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Black Pride panel discussion aims to dismantle stigma around HIV

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:23 PM EST
Charlotte Black Pride
A discussion on Saturday in uptown Charlotte aims to bring awareness to the impact of HIV on Black communities. The discussion is part of a series that aims to spotlight priorities of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Activists will hold a discussion this weekend in Charlotte aimed at bringing awareness to the impact of HIV on Black communities. The discussion is part of a series that aims to spotlight priorities of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Charlotte Black Pride plans to host a panel discussion to bring awareness to people dealing with or impacted by HIV. The panel discussion and themed event titled "Bridging the Gap" will feature members part of the LGBTQ community who will share their experiences around the topic. Lorenzo Tucker is one of the event organizers. Tucker says the goal is to break down stigma so people can receive care.

“It’s not a death sentence. If you do have to go to your doctor. When I first found out I was HIV positive, I didn’t want to go to the doctor to be treated because I was afraid of what other people may think,” Tucker said. "I was afraid to take my medicine with me for incident, say I was going on a trip with my friends. So, all these stigmas have to be broken down, and they have to be dismantled.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who identify as Black or African Americans make up about 37% of new HIV infections, even though they account for about 12% of the U.S. population.

Saturday's discussion starts at 2 p.m. at 601 East 5th Street, Ste. 470, in uptown.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
