Live Well Meck tour begins Monday with community health meetings

Starting Monday, Mecklenburg County Public Health is launching the Live Well Meck tour across Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to gather community feedback on local health priorities.

Officials say the tour will bring together community members and partner organizations to review local health data, share progress on the county’s Community Health Assessment, and help shape the 2026 Community Health Improvement Plan.

The first event is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Northern Regional Recreation Center on Old Statesville Road in Cornelius. Additional stops are planned in Charlotte and each Mecklenburg County town in the coming weeks.