Kannapolis schools dismiss early, boil notice in effect after E. coli found in drinking water
Kannapolis City Schools dismissed students early Friday after E. coli was detected in the city’s drinking water.
Officials shut off water service at schools and sent students home before noon. A boil water advisory is in effect for the city, with residents urged to boil water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.
City officials say crews are treating the system, and the issue is expected to be resolved within a day.