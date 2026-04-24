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NEWS BRIEFS

Kannapolis schools dismiss early, boil notice in effect after E. coli found in drinking water

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT

Kannapolis City Schools dismissed students early Friday after E. coli was detected in the city’s drinking water.

Officials shut off water service at schools and sent students home before noon. A boil water advisory is in effect for the city, with residents urged to boil water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

City officials say crews are treating the system, and the issue is expected to be resolved within a day.
Health
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal