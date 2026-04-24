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Latin American Coalition expands health and wellness services with new center

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
Latin American Coalition staff and board members cut the ribbon to celebrate the launch of the Family Wellness Center.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Latin American Coalition staff and board members cut the ribbon to celebrate the launch of the Family Wellness Center.

The Latin American Coalition launched its new Family Wellness Center on Friday to support Latino families across Charlotte.

The center will offer services focused on physical and mental health, including stress management workshops, fitness activities and help navigating health and social services. It also houses a free Atrium Health virtual clinic, which will be open Monday through Friday.

Coalition CEO José Hernandez-Paris said the center is about expanding access to support for families.

“It’s about community. It’s about access," Hernandez-Paris said. "It’s about bringing support to families and young people who are being traumatized and dealing with a lot, especially recently.”

The center, located on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, will also offer weekend programming focused on fitness and community connection.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger