Latin American Coalition expands health and wellness services with new center

The Latin American Coalition launched its new Family Wellness Center on Friday to support Latino families across Charlotte.

The center will offer services focused on physical and mental health, including stress management workshops, fitness activities and help navigating health and social services. It also houses a free Atrium Health virtual clinic, which will be open Monday through Friday.

Coalition CEO José Hernandez-Paris said the center is about expanding access to support for families.

“It’s about community. It’s about access," Hernandez-Paris said. "It’s about bringing support to families and young people who are being traumatized and dealing with a lot, especially recently.”

The center, located on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, will also offer weekend programming focused on fitness and community connection.