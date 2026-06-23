Charlotte approves red light camera pilot at dangerous intersections

Charlotte City Council approved a pilot program Monday to bring red light cameras back to 10 of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

The city previously operated a red light camera program about two decades ago, but discontinued it due to cost concerns.

The new pilot includes a $75 fine for drivers caught running red lights, increasing to $100 if the fine is not paid.

Council member Dante Anderson said the cameras are intended to help reduce rising driver and pedestrian deaths. He said the city will monitor the program closely during the 12-month pilot period.

“We’ll get constant updates as it relates to the accidents, the potential reductions and other things that we can potentially tweak as we go through this twelve-month pilot,” Anderson said.

The city plans to evaluate the results of the pilot program next year.