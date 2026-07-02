Extreme heat advisory issued for Charlotte region heading into holiday weekend

The hottest weather of the summer is settling into the Charlotte region, with temperatures climbing toward 100 degrees each day through the holiday weekend.

Health officials are urging people to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities. The extreme heat poses a particular risk for people who work outdoors.

Charlotte construction worker Matthew Bryce said he is reminding his crew to pay attention to how they feel.

“If your body is telling you you need to take a break, you need to take a break,” Bryce said. “You don’t keep working through it because that’s where it gets dangerous. And if you do stop sweating, that’s the biggest problem.”

A heat advisory is in effect Thursday, with a forecasted heat index as high as 108 degrees.