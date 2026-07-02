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NEWS BRIEFS

Extreme heat advisory issued for Charlotte region heading into holiday weekend

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published July 2, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT

The hottest weather of the summer is settling into the Charlotte region, with temperatures climbing toward 100 degrees each day through the holiday weekend.

Health officials are urging people to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities. The extreme heat poses a particular risk for people who work outdoors.

Charlotte construction worker Matthew Bryce said he is reminding his crew to pay attention to how they feel.

“If your body is telling you you need to take a break, you need to take a break,” Bryce said. “You don’t keep working through it because that’s where it gets dangerous. And if you do stop sweating, that’s the biggest problem.”

A heat advisory is in effect Thursday, with a forecasted heat index as high as 108 degrees.
Health
Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
See stories by Noor Nazir