Nation & World

Alt.Latino's Favorite Music Of 2017 (So Far)

By Felix Contreras
Published June 11, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT
Making Movies' latest album, <em>I Am Another You</em>, is one of <em>Alt.Latino</em>'s favorites this year.

We've nearly reached the year's midpoint, and Alt.Latino is taking the opportunity to look back at all the new music that's come out so far in 2017. Our little corner of the music business, the Latin-alternative world, is always full of artists who push (or even ignore) boundaries, take risks, make us think and make us feel — and it's all well outside of the mainstream spotlight. So far this year, the music lives up to that promise.

Hear the conversation with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the audio link, and listen to three of our favorites below.

Copyright 2020 NPR.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
