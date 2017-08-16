© 2020 WFAE
Guest DJ Week: Björk

By Bob Boilen
Published August 16, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

Note: Our week of Guest DJs continues with Björk. The Icelandic singer recently announced she'll be releasing a new album, possibly before the end of the year. In this 2009 conversation with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen, Björk talked aboutVoltaïc , her box set of live recordings, her love of Syrian musician Omar Souleyman, fellow Icelandic singer Ólöf Arnalds and more.

Icelandic singer Björk chats with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen about some of her favorite artists and spins an eclectic mix of music. Hear selections from Syrian musician Omar Souleyman, the post punk duo Eyeless in Gaza, fellow Icelandic singer Olof Arnalds, The Pokrovsky Ensemble and the wildly eccentric, London-based rock group Micachu and the Shapes. Bjork's latest album is 'Voltaic,' a collection of live-to-tape studio performances of songs from some of her past albums, including 'Medulla,' 'Post,' and 'Vespertine.' You can hear the entire album online as part of our Exclusive First Listen series.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
