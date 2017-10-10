© 2020 WFAE
Randy Newman: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 10, 2017 at 6:33 AM EDT

I think Randy Newman is a national treasure. If he was just a funny guy making music, I'd be OK with that, but his wit is sardonic, satirical and politically on point. Mixing politics and humor with music is usually about the punchline, and his punchlines even make the singer smile.

Randy Newman paints lasting portraits of places and people, all the while poking fun and highlighting injustice, stupidity, power and humanity and he's been doing it for half a century. Here are the opening lines to his recently released song "Putin":

"Putin puttin' his pants on / One leg at a time / You mean he's just like a regular fella, huh? / He ain't nothing like a regular fella."

His new album, Dark Matter,is his first batch of songs in nine years and there's more than the usual biting Newman wit; there's also a tender heart. And watching the 73-year-old songwriter amble to the Tiny Desk and singing these words, had me crying for sentiment so full of heart:

"I'm not much to talk to, and I know how I look / What I know 'bout life comes out of a book / But of all of the people there are in the world / She chose me."

Watch this grand master play .

Set List

  • "Putin"

  • "She Chose Me"

  • "It's A Jungle Out There"

  • "Wandering Boy"

    • Musician

    Randy Newman (vocals, piano)

    Credits

    Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: Tsering Bista; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
