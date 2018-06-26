New Mix: The Decemberists, Bermuda Triangle, Justin Vernon And S. Carey, More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered,the pressure's on. To give a kind of guide to future interns, current All Songs intern, Cat Zhang has begun secretly evaluating Bob and Robin to develop her own NPR Music team ranking. One major criteria? Music selection.

The show begins with The Decemberists' "We All Die Young," a bleakly funny track from the band's latest album I'll Be Your Girl. "We all die young," a chorus of children scream almost cheerfully, in a comical reminder of our impermanence. Later, NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso joins us to discuss the Connecticut rock band Ovlov, a group that's reconvened after a hiatus to release its sophomore album.

Also: the gentle, acoustic folk of Bermuda Triangle, a super duper group of sorts with Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard and singers Becca Mancari and Jess Lafser; the beautiful spare arrangements of Tom Gallo; jangly indie-pop with fantastic harmonies from Shy Boys; fun-loving rock from An Horse; Hauschka's haunting score for the movie Adrift;and Bon Iver members Justin Vernon and S. Carey reimagine an experimental track by Bryce Dessner and So Percussion called "Music for Wood and Strings (Translucent Remix) ."

