Watch Yo-Yo Ma Perform 'Song Of The Birds' Live In The Studio

Yo-Yo Ma is one of the greatest cellists of all time. His relationship with the music of Bach is widely known, but he paid tribute to another artist during his set: Pablo Casals. The Spanish cellist discovered the Bach suites in a music store in 1890 and brought them to modern attention. Yo-Yo covered Pablo's "Song of the Birds" during his live set and it was something special. Enjoy the performance.

