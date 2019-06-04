© 2020 WFAE
New Mix: Bon Iver, Wives, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets And More

By Bob Boilen
Jessi Whitten
Published June 4, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Wives, Kate Davis, French Vanilla, Bon Iver
Jessi Whitten of Colorado Public Radio's Open Air co-hosts this week's All Songs Considered and turns me on to the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, the funnest band name of the year, with music all the way from Perth, Australia to match. All of Jessi's picks are laced with fun, including French Vanilla's new-wave, early-'80s sound, reminiscent of the British punk band X-Ray Spex. She also brings us music from Colorado by Kiltro, a band with one foot in Colorado and another in Chile.

I also have a noisy band called Wives. These folks are from Queens, New York and have a five-minute-plus, Velvet Underground-inspired tune called "Workin'." I also play one of Bon Iver's newest songs that's a nod to the past and to a mother's love. And my favorite new discovery is Kate Davis, a singer who co-wrote Sharon Van Etten's song "Seventeen." The same talented lyricism can be found in Kate's song, "rbbts."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

