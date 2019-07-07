© 2020 WFAE
A Tour Of The Best New Latin Jazz

By Felix Contreras
Published July 7, 2019 at 8:01 AM EDT
Vocalist Nella is featured on this week's exploration of Latin jazz.
For our monthly visit with Weekend Edition, the native language is jazz as we move around the Spanish-speaking world in search of new music from voices both new and long-beloved.

We discuss jazz legend Chick Corea, who has revisited his love of music from Spain on a new album; Brazilian pianist Marcos Silva takes a lead role for the first time in 30 years; Chilean Camila Meza is a triple threat as a guitarist/vocalist/composer; Cristina Morrison is both a vocalist and popular actress in Ecuador; and newcomer Nella shows what can happen when you grow up on a small island off the coast of Venezuela, singing along to Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

