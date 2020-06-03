'I Can't Breathe': Peaceful Demonstrators Continue To Rally Over George Floyd's Death

Updated at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday

What appeared to be overwhelmingly peaceful protests compared to earlier days persisted Wednesday across the U.S.

In Minneapolis, prosecutors said the police officer who compressed George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes prior to his death will face an increased charge of second-degree murder, and that the three other former officers who were present will face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Demonstrators gathered again across the country, protesting against the killing of Floyd and other black Americans.

Here's what's happening:

Washington, D.C.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR "The military and law enforcement presence is overwhelming," NPR journalist Alana Wise said in a tweet, who was on the ground near the White House.

Sizable crowds took to the streets in Washington, D.C., peacefully protesting, while military personnel and federal officers showed up in force.

The demonstrators broke up into two groups, with one at the White House and another marching on the Capitol. There were some tense moments, but no violence, as hundreds of protesters stared down security forces who formed a cordon around Lafayette Park, directly across from the White House.

As the sun set, hundreds lay down on the street, chanting, "I can't breathe," some of the last words Floyd uttered.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed the city's curfew back to 11 p.m. on Wednesday from 7 p.m. earlier in the week

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR Demonstrators and police face off in Washington, D.C., on the sixth consecutive day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR Demonstrators take a knee during a march outside the White House on the sixth consecutive day of protests.

Peaceful protesters took a knee and observed a moment of silence near the White House.

About 1,600 active-duty troops were deployed to Washington earlier this week, and Wise observed Wednesday that military forces were being bused in to the city.

Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration near the White House over the death of George Floyd.

New York

In New York City as darkness fell and an 8 p.m. curfew loomed, protesters also dropped to their knees for a moment of silence that lasted over 20 minutes, according to local reports.

While the city saw ransacking and vandalism on previous days, on Wednesday there were few early reports of damage.

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images Protesters kneel down and hold placards as they take part in a "Black Lives Matter" vigil Wednesday in the Queens borough of New York City.

Seattle

Thousands of protesters carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs thronged Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night as a 9 p.m. curfew was rescinded. Protesters chanted for the police to remove their riot gear and also called for cutting the police department's budget and to use the funds instead for social programs.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Wednesday evening that the curfew, which was to have lasted until Saturday, would be lifted.

Durkan said she and Police Chief Carmen Best had discussed the matter and that Best believes "we can balance public safety and ensure peaceful protests can continue without a curfew."

Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib praised the move by Seattle officials, tweeting: "Preemptive curfews were only making things worse. Other cities should do likewise."

