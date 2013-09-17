Officer's Attorney: Shooting Justified; CMPD Releases 911 Tape

A CMPD officer charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting a man 10 times had his first court appearance on Tuesday. At the court hearing, the judge scheduled the next court date for the morning of October 7. Meanwhile, defense attorney Michael Greene says he believes officer Randall Kerrick was justified in his shooting.

"We're not going to make any general statements about the evidence as the case is still pending," Greene says. "We're going to allow this case to be tried in a court of law. However we're confident that the resolution of this case, it will be found that officer Kerrick's actions were justified on the night in question."

CMPD says Kerrick used excessive force in the death of 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell. Police say Kerrick fired his gun 12 times as Ferrell ran toward him and two other officers at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police were responding to a 911 call from a woman who was scared after Ferrell had banged on her door several times. Ferrell had just wrecked his car nearby. CMPD released that 911 tape:

Editor's Note: The comments section for this story has been disabled for violations of WFAE's comments policy.