-
The recent fatal police shootings of African-American men and the killing of five Dallas police officers have revived discussions aimed at easing…
-
Immediately following the fatal shooting of Jonathan Ferrell by then-CMPD officer Randall Kerrick in September of 2013, there were differing opinions…
-
The decision to charge police officer Randall “Wes” Kerrick in the shooting death of Jonathan Ferrell divided not only a jury and the city – it divided…
-
CMPD officer Randall Kerrick resigned, effective Oct. 2, and will receive more than $100,000 as part of his separation agreement. Kerrick was suspended…
-
Two years ago, 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell was shot and killed by Charlotte police officer Randall Kerrick. For the first time, Ferrell’s family went to…
-
Those were the words of Attorney General Roy Cooper in explaining his decision not to retry CMPD officer Randall Kerrick for the shooting death of…
-
Charlotte ObserverCharlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney is working to repair a rift with officers angry over the department’s handling of Randall…
-
The defense rested its case Monday afternoon in the Randall Kerrick voluntary manslaughter trial. Monday's testimony centered around CMPD’s training…
-
Defense attorneys will continue presenting their case Monday in the voluntary manslaughter trial of Randall Kerrick. This is the third week of testimony…
-
Defense attorney George Laughrun told Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin that officer Randall Kerrick will testify during his trial.Update 10:35amSuperior…