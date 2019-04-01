© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

State Offers Award For Information In Unsolved Killing Of Charlotte Boy

WFAE | By Sarafina Wright
Published April 1, 2019 at 4:57 PM EDT

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the unsolved killing of a 7-year-old boy in Charlotte in 2015.

Kevin Antonio Calderon Rodas was attending a child's birthday party on the evening of Sept. 5 in southwest Charlotte when gunfire erupted, striking and killing him. A 5-year-old girl and two men were also shot, but they survived.

[Related Content: 5 Dead From Weekend Shootings ]

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Local News
Sarafina Wright
Sarafina Wright is the "All Things Considered" producer for WFAE 90.7 Charlotte’s NPR Source. Before coming to WFAE, she worked as a political correspondent for EBONY.com, staff writer at the Washington Informer and editor-in-chief of the WI Bridge in Washington, DC. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Howard University. When she's not writing professionally, Sarafina can be found blogging at www.sarafinasaid.com or hanging out with her book club, Charlotte West. 
See stories by Sarafina Wright