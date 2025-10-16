Early voting opens in Charlotte municipal elections

Early voting begins today for the Nov. 4 municipal elections across the state.

In Mecklenburg County, the biggest issue on the ballot is whether voters will approve a one-percentage-point sales tax increase — to 8.25% — to pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan. Early voting runs through Nov. 1. For the first week, the only early voting site in Mecklenburg County is the Hal Marshall Center on North College Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 22, excluding the weekend.

Next Thursday, all 21 locations will be open for early voting, and during early voting, you can register and vote the same day.