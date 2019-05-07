SC Senate Delays Vote On Incentives For Panthers' HQ

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has delayed a key vote on whether to give the Carolina Panthers tax breaks and incentives to move their practice fields out of North Carolina.

There are only two days left in the legislative session and it isn't clear whether the measure has enough support to pass.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian on Tuesday removed an objection that kept the bill from coming for a vote.

But the Democrat from Columbia and several other senators think the bill is poorly written and Gov. Henry McMaster and other supporters have intentionally been vague. The bill aims to motivate the NFL team to build a new practice facility and team headquarters about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of its current facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

