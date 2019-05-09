© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Mooresville Police Officer

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published May 9, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT

Thousands gathered for a vigil Wednesday night outside the town hall in downtown Mooresville to honor fallen police officer Jordan Sheldon.

The 32-year-old K-9 officer was shot last Saturday night during a traffic stop. Sheldon's father told the crowd his son loved serving the community.

Fellow officer Andrew Beck was emotional as he remembered his friend. He struggled as he spoke.

"I promise you we'll keep fighting," Beck said. "We have watch. And we love you."

Sheldon's funeral is Friday morning at Charlotte's Calvary Church. A funeral procession will then travel through the Lake Norman towns to Mooresville.

Police identified the man suspected of shooting Sheldon as 28-year-old Michael Aldana. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby apartment.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Mooresville Police Jordan Sheldon
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry
