Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Mooresville Police Officer

Thousands gathered for a vigil Wednesday night outside the town hall in downtown Mooresville to honor fallen police officer Jordan Sheldon.

The 32-year-old K-9 officer was shot last Saturday night during a traffic stop. Sheldon's father told the crowd his son loved serving the community.

Fellow officer Andrew Beck was emotional as he remembered his friend. He struggled as he spoke.

"I promise you we'll keep fighting," Beck said. "We have watch. And we love you."

Sheldon's funeral is Friday morning at Charlotte's Calvary Church. A funeral procession will then travel through the Lake Norman towns to Mooresville.

Police identified the man suspected of shooting Sheldon as 28-year-old Michael Aldana. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby apartment.

