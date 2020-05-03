© 2020 WFAE
South Carolina Parks Fill Up As Virus Death Toll Climbs

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Table Rock Mountain
TiffyBeth / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/1.0)
Table Rock Mountain

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus.

Jones Gap, Paris Mountain and Table Rock were among a dozen parks that had reached capacity as of the afternoon, the state parks department said on its Facebook page.

State health officials, meanwhile, reported an additional 141 cases of the virus and eight deaths. That brings the state’s case total to a little more than 6,600, with 275 deaths.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting people to travel only to work, family or essential businesses like grocery stores ends Monday. Dine-in restaurants and close contact businesses like barber shops and gyms remain closed, along with playgrounds and nightclubs.

 
