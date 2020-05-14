© 2020 WFAE
Local News
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

COVID-19 Impacts Queens Faculty As Enrollment Is 'Uncertain'

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published May 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
Queens University
Debbus
/
Wikimedia Commons
Queens University announced cutbacks because the coronavirus has created "uncertainty" about enrollment.

Queens University faculty received an email this week that outlined further cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic that will impact staff -- including a hiring freeze and lowered retirement plan contribution. 

Voluntary salary reductions, starting with senior leadership, were announced in April. That was "phase one."

 

"Phase two" affects all employees. The school is lowering its retirement plan match to 2.5%. There’s also a hiring freeze and a reduction in discretionary spending, according to an email Queens president Daniel Lugo sent to faculty Wednesday.

 

The changes are necessary Lugo wrote, because the school has experienced a significant decrease in revenue due to room and board refunds and the loss of summer rental and auxiliary revenues. The email did not give specifics.

 

Queens did not respond to WFAE’s request for comment.

 

Currently the plan is to return to a residential campus this fall, but Lugo described enrollment as “uncertain.” Salaries and benefits could be restored sooner if financial conditions improve significantly, Lugo’s email stated.

 

Local NewsQueens UniversityCoronavirus
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
