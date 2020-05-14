COVID-19 Impacts Queens Faculty As Enrollment Is 'Uncertain'

Queens University faculty received an email this week that outlined further cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic that will impact staff -- including a hiring freeze and lowered retirement plan contribution.

Voluntary salary reductions, starting with senior leadership, were announced in April. That was "phase one."

"Phase two" affects all employees. The school is lowering its retirement plan match to 2.5%. There’s also a hiring freeze and a reduction in discretionary spending, according to an email Queens president Daniel Lugo sent to faculty Wednesday.

The changes are necessary Lugo wrote, because the school has experienced a significant decrease in revenue due to room and board refunds and the loss of summer rental and auxiliary revenues. The email did not give specifics.

Queens did not respond to WFAE’s request for comment.

Currently the plan is to return to a residential campus this fall, but Lugo described enrollment as “uncertain.” Salaries and benefits could be restored sooner if financial conditions improve significantly, Lugo’s email stated.

