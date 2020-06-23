© 2020 WFAE
Charlotte Mayor Lyles Asks For Statewide Mask Requirement

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published June 23, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
Vi Lyles
Ken Brown / City of Charlotte
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks to a group of protesters May 30.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted Tuesday that she has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to require North Carolina residents to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lyles request comes as hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit another high Tuesday -- 915. That marks the sixth time in the last eight days that the state has had an increased number in that category.

"I support this (mask requirement) for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to combat the spread of COVID-19," Lyles wrote.

Several cities in North Carolina -- including Raleigh, Greensboro and Boone -- already have face mask requirements. Charlotte has avoided the mandate thus far. 

As of Tuesday, 54,453 residents have been confirmed by laboratory testing to have the coronavirus, and 1,251 people in the state have died. That includes 848 new cases identified Tuesday and 28 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

"Protecting the public health of our residents is a must do for those of us in positions to make this happen," Lyles wrote.

