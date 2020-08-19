CMPD Ramps Up For Scaled-Down RNC

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will start conducting security operations Friday for the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

Three hundred thirty-six delegates, along with their guests, are expected to visit Charlotte prior to Monday, when the formal renomination of the president takes place. Monday has been designated by Homeland Security as the actual National Security Special Event.

CMPD isn’t giving specifics but says there will be temporary fencing and changed traffic patterns. CMPD referred the public to twitter and the City of Charlotte's website to find the latest on closed roads and changes to parking, as well as the CATS website for the latest on public transportation.

Beginning Weds, Aug 19, additional parking restrictions are necessary to secure downtown #Charlotte for #2020RNC. @CharlotteDOT, offers an interactive map for the @CLTgov community to stay up to date. To see the map: https://t.co/Ebg5v8Z3wh pic.twitter.com/SVIVRVZ66w — RNC_Security (@RNC_Security) August 18, 2020

In a press conference Wednesday, CMPD Major Steve Brochu said police want to keep getting in and out of uptown as easy as possible, regardless of convention activities.

"You’ll be able to get to and from your homes no problem," Brochu said. "You’ll get to businesses that you want to attend to, you’ll just see some additional events that go on uptown. We are open for business as we would normally be, just with that know there is going to be a little more patience involved in getting through where you need to get through."

Brochu added that police will work with groups wanting to protest during the RNC, although there are no known events scheduled.

Brochu also stressed that the RNC is a "no drone" zone. That means drone owners will have to fly elsewhere or risk encountering police.

"You’re not allowed to have it and we prefer that we don’t have to engage anyone up in the air," he said.

Additionally, low-flying helicopters over uptown Charlotte on Wednesday were part of the RNC security advance team, and could continue through Monday, RNC security said.

//UPDATE// Due to weather concerns, low-altitude helicopter flights will now be conducted by @NNSANews on Wednesday, August 19. Additional flights may occur through Monday, August 24, to secure #2020RNC. pic.twitter.com/4EY8fSR6hj — RNC_Security (@RNC_Security) August 18, 2020

