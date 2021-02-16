Mecklenburg Health Director: 'Tent City' Is Health Risk, Residents Must Leave

The Mecklenburg County Health Department has given homeless residents and property owners 72 hours to shut down tent encampments near uptown Charlotte, for health reasons.

Tuesday afternoon's order affects encampments on a half-dozen parcels of privately owned property known as "Tent City" along and near 12th Street, as well as on public property next to Interstate 277. The county says the camps are infested with rodents and pose an "immediate health risk."

The order is technically known as an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order and allows action to protect the public health. Health director Gibbie Harris was scheduled to address the county commission about the order at its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

When Harris issued an order in October 2020 to prevent county United House of Prayer for All People sites from holding services after a coronavirus outbreak, she said it was just the second such order she had issued in her 30-year career.

"We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of encampment residents," Harris said in a statement. "This type of order is rare, but sometimes necessary. In this instance, it will help us better work with encampment residents to find alternative accommodations, many of whom have been reluctant to seek help because of concerns with COVID-19.”

David Boraks

The order comes as the city, county and property owners face a lawsuit from other landowners on 12th Street who say the camps are a public nuisance and have devalued their property.

Lawyer Ed Hinson represents the Ismaiel family, who filed the lawsuit.

"This is an encouraging sign to my clients that the county apparently recognizes this is a dangerous and unsafe situation and they appear to be doing something about it. That's great," he said.

County officials say they're working with social service agencies to support residents who will have to move. That includes expanding shelter capacity or finding other accommodations for them.

"These accommodations will include what is offered to all shelter residents such as access to mental health and substance use services, housing navigation and case management," the county said in a press release.

Local officials and homeless services providers have been discussing what to do about the camps. At a town hall on homelessness in January, county officials noted that they have spent $34 million over the past year to help homeless residents amid the pandemic. That has included money for rental assistance and preventing evictions.

The county spent $6.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to put homeless residents up in hotels. This winter, the county has 273 more beds for homeless residents than it had last year.

Still, some in the camps have been reluctant to move into shelters, either because of mental health or substance abuse problems, or a desire for independence.

County officials say they'll begin enforcing the shutdown order at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the order, within 24 hours of the sites being cleared, property owners must remove all garbage and refuse and submit a "rodent eradication plan" to the county. The Health Department then wants to inspect the property after pest removal has been through all sites. There is no mention of when or if those currently living on the property will be allowed back.

The full order can be read below: