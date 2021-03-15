© 2021 WFAE
Local News

Huntersville Board To Vote On Resolution Opposing Transit Tax

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published March 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
062020 Norfolk Southern tracks.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Norfolk Southern's railroad tracks are blocked and unused in downtown Cornelius. Charlotte transit officials want to use the tracks for the Red Line Commuter Rail, but the company has resisted the idea.

The Huntersville town board will vote Monday night on a resolution opposing a proposed 1-cent county sales tax increase for transit.

The city of Charlotte is proposing the tax to fund an estimated $8 billion to $12 billion regional transportation plan that includes rail, buses, greenways and other projects. The plan includes the proposed Red Line Commuter Rail from Charlotte to northern Mecklenburg County. But the commuter rail line likely would need to share the existing Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, and Norfolk Southern has consistently rejected the idea.

The Huntersville resolution says apart from buses, north Mecklenburg hasn't benefited from the county's current half-cent sales tax for transit while projects in other parts of the county have proceeded. The resolution also says the tax will disproportionately negatively affect people already hit hard by the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte leaders want to ask the legislature to approve a referendum as early as this fall on the proposed sales tax increase.

Mayors John Aneralla of Huntersville, Rusty Knox of Davidson and Woody Washam of Cornelius and Lake Norman Chamber leader Bill Russell all have all spoken out against the tax, saying they're concerned it won't benefit their towns.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the town's Facebook page.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
