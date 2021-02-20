© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: North Mecklenburg Pushes Back On Transit Tax Hike

Charlotte Railyard Skyline
City of Charlotte

Commuter rail to northern Mecklenburg County has been on the drawing board for decades.In that time, there have been numerous efforts to get the project on track while light rail lines were built to the south and northeast corners of Charlotte.

All the while, northern Mecklenburg was paying the county's transit tax. To be sure, so have all other parts of the county. But political and business leaders in northern Mecklenburg have already drawn a line in the sand over the Charlotte Moves task force proposal to raise the tax to help build out, among other things, the commuter rail line.

Promises are being made to make commuter rail a priority this go-round. Will that be enough to get north Mecklenburg on board?

GUESTS

Elaine Powell, Mecklenburg County commissioner, District 1; vice-chair of the county commission (@OnTheFrogSide)

Bill Russell, Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO (@LKNChamberprez)

Woody Washam, Town of Cornelius, mayor (@wtwasham)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
