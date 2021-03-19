NC Income Tax Filers Get Another Month For Returns, Too

RALEIGH — North Carolina tax filers will get another month to complete their individual state returns, in keeping with the IRS decision to push its April 15 deadline back to May.

The state Department of Revenue announced this week the traditional tax filing and payment deadline is now May 17, just like the new federal date. Tax officials cite giving people more time to deal with unusual tax circumstances brought on by the pandemic for the delay.

State law gives Revenue Secretary Ron Penny the authority to extend the state deadline. But he can’t change other tax requirements, so for now interest is added on to payments made after April 15. Penny said in a news release that Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders are willing to work on law changes to reflect the extension. They eliminated the interest mandate when last year's deadline was delayed.

The department says the later deadline doesn’t apply to sales taxes or income tax withholdings, or to estimated tax payments due on April 15.

