RALEIGH — North Carolina income tax filers will get more generous breaks on their returns soon but could pay more upfront sales taxes for online purchases…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a year after someone in South Carolina won an $878 million lottery jackpot, 1.2 million of the state's taxpayers are getting…
On Wednesday the North Carolina Senate passed a tax cut bill with a catchy name. This vote was never in doubt. The bill passed the House Tuesday in a…
It's tax time in Raleigh. No, the General Assembly has not moved up your filing deadline, you've still got until April 15 to get your taxes done.But this…
The state House of Representatives gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that would return local judgeship elections to partisan races. Meanwhile, a…
North Carolina Senate leaders have unveiled their new plan to overhaul how the state distributes sales taxes and provides tax incentives to businesses. It…
American Airlines announced their first quarter profits Friday. And they were a record $932 million. It’s great news for the airline and their…
The top state House lawmaker on transportation issues has introduced a new bill to change how much customers pay in taxes at the pump. It’s at least the…
Charlotte’s City Council is looking at ways to fill a gaping hole in the budget. Last night, city manager Ron Carlee presented options from trims to tax…
North Carolina's gap in tax revenue compared to the year before keeps getting smaller. The Office of the State Controller reported Tuesday that tax…