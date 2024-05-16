Mecklenburg County manager recommends property tax increase

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio is recommending a budget that requires a 1.5-cent property tax increase and fully covers increases requested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Central Piedmont Community College. The property tax increase would mean about $57 more a year for the owner of a median-priced home.

Diorio told commissioners the county has been expanding its support for education and other community needs, such as affordable housing, early childhood education and green spaces.

"But maintaining this collective work presents challenges for Mecklenburg County in the next fiscal year. New resources are limited in ways that we have not seen in some time. We are experiencing revenue shortfalls that the county cannot seamlessly absorb," she said.

The tax hike includes one cent that had previously been approved for capital projects, plus another half-cent to cover this year’s operating budget. Diorio’s plan also pulls $105 million from the county’s fund balance.

It comes in a year when the city of Charlotte is also considering a 1.5-cent property tax increase. Combined, the city and county estimates mean that the owner of a median-priced home in Charlotte (roughly $384,000) would pay about $111 more a year in property taxes next year.

Taxes in the unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County and in the six towns would vary with the rates set by their boards.

Mecklenburg County commissioners and the Charlotte City Council are both set to vote on their budgets next month. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.