North Carolina Hiker Rescued After Tumbling 1,000 Feet From Pisgah Cliff

A hiker has been rescued in North Carolina after tumbling 1,000 feet from a cliff near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the unidentified hiker survived the fall and was able to walk without assistance.

The incident occurred two hours before sunrise on Sunday morning. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said the hiker was at Slate Rock overlook in Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

The hiker was on a trail when he rolled down a largely barren rock outcropping known for its view of mountain peaks.

“Rescue crews ... had to rappel approximately 150 feet down Slate Rock to reach the patient,” the rescue team said in a statement.

“We estimate he rolled/tumbled almost 1,000 feet from start to finish," rescuers said. "Somehow, he only had minor injuries and was able to walk out with assistance.”

The operation took nearly six hours. The Mills River Fire Rescue, Haywood County Rescue Squad and Henderson County Rescue Squad assisted in the rescue effort.

It was the third rescue this year after a hiker fell. A hiker was hospitalized in February after a fall at Hanging Rock State Park. In January, a hiker was critically injured after falling 50 feet at Pilot Mountain State Park.