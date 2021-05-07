West Side Land Trust Will Move And Rehab 3 Houses Off Beatties Ford

Charlotte's West Side Community Land Trust broke ground Friday on three more single-family home projects as part of its effort to expand permanent affordable housing in the area.

They're on Gilbert Street in the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood, off Beatties Ford Road. The land trust plans to move and renovate three donated houses on the lots.

The Land Trust is helping to create and preserve affordable housing in the area. It owns the land, but sells the houses to residents, which helps keep them affordable as land prices rise.

Executive Director Charis Blackmon said during the ceremony that the projects "complete our eight-unit proof-of-concept portfolio."

The city of Charlotte is contributing $117,000 toward the project as part of its Corridors of Opportunity initiative along Beatties Ford Road.

"Those funds will actually help do the site work that's really necessary," City Housing Director Pamela Wideman said. Besides site preparation, the city is paying for storm water improvements on the street.

Council member Victoria Watlington called the city contribution "an investment in the viability of the land trust model."

The West Side Community Land Trust's goal is to develop 50 houses in the coming years.

Watch the ceremony on on the city Government Channel https://www.facebook.com/CLTgov/videos/288141459589777