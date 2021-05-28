NC Forest Service: 26-County Burn Ban Also Applies To Holiday Fireworks

Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the North Carolina Forest Service reminded residents on Friday that the burn ban in effect for roughly one-quarter of the state’s counties also applies to fireworks.

On Monday, the agency issued a burn ban for 26 counties — including Anson, Moore and Robeson — citing an increased risk for wildfires because of dry and hot conditions. It prohibits all open burning, which includes burning leaves, branches or other materials. It also forbids campfires, fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices. The ban is in effect until further notice.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release on Friday that Forest Service personnel were “already battling multiple wildfires” in the southeastern part of the state. He said his agency is “closely monitoring the forecast” for improvement in drought conditions.

“Until then, fireworks are not a risk we can take in those 26 counties currently under the burn ban,” Troxler said in the release. “And we strongly urge anyone outside those counties to think twice about using fireworks this weekend.”

Under North Carolina law, residents who violate the burn ban could face a $100 fine and could be held liable for the cost of extinguishing the fire, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture.

The counties included in the burn ban issued Monday are: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.