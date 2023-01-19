-
The third day of a Title IX trial involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and a school resource officer will open with testimony from the former Myers Park High student who filed suit over an alleged sexual assault.
Testimony is underway in the civil trial of a former Myers Park High student suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the city of Charlotte, alleging her Title IX rights were violated after she was sexually assaulted. Numerous witnesses were called Tuesday, including the plaintiff’s father.
A former Myers Park High student's lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the city of Charlotte went to trial Tuesday with lawyers giving different accounts of a sexual encounter.
A former Myers Park High student's lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the city of Charlotte goes to trial this week, more than seven years after she reported being sexually assaulted in the woods near the school.