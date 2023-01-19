Myers Park High School Title IX trial

In 2015, two Myers Park High School students went into the woods at the edge of the school campus. The female student, who was a minor, said she’d been kidnapped and sexually assaulted, while the 18-year-old male student said she had voluntarily skipped class and had sex with him. The lawsuit filed in 2018 against CMS, the city of Charlotte and the individuals who handled the female student’s assault report has gone to trial.



