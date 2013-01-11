Actor Jeff Bridges Plays Not My Job

Jeff Bridges made his film debut when he was 4 months old and has been acting ever since — he has appeared in dozens of films and won an Oscar along the way, yet will always be known for his defining performance as The Dude in 1998's The Big Lebowski. He has now co-written a book drawing life lessons from the character called The Dude and the Zen Master.

Because Bridges is one of the Bridges of Hollywood, we've invited him to play a quiz about The Bridges of Madison County. He'll answer three questions about the 1990s literary and movie phenomenon in a game called "You will never again know a passion like this."

