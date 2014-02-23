© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Famous Four-By-Fours That Aren't Trucks

By Will Shortz
Published February 23, 2014 at 8:01 AM EST

On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of a famous person with four letters in his or her first name and four letters in the last. For each person, you'll be given initials and an anagram of the full name. You name the person.

Last week's challenge: Name a famous entertainer: two words, four letters in each word. You can rearrange these eight letters to spell the acronym of a well-known national organization, and the word that the first letter of this acronym stands for. Who's the entertainer, and what's the organization?

Answer: Lady Gaga and GLAAD.

Winner: Dillard Faries of Dublin, Ohio

Next week's challenge: Write down these six words:

  • Cupid

  • Yoo-hoo

  • Eyeball

  • Entrance

  • Seafood

  • Wiper

    • The six words have something unusual in common. And when you've figured out what it is, that unusual something will suggest the name of a well-known U.S. city. Name that city.

    Submit Your Answer

    If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Will Shortz
    NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
    See stories by Will Shortz