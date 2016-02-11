How Do We Move Beyond The Darkest Moments In Our Lives?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode To Endure

About Monica Lewinsky's TED Talk

Following the White House sex scandal of the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky endured public shame and trauma. Now, she is speaking out about it as a way to help others in similar circumstances.

About Monica Lewinsky

In 1998, Monica Lewinsky became the focus of a media maelstrom after being involved in the sex scandal and subsequent federal investigation involving President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky went on to receive a Masters in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Science. In 2014, she released an essay for Vanity Fair named " Shame and Survival," which was nominated for a National Magazine Award. She's currently involved with anti-bullying projects in the U.S. and U.K.

