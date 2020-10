No, this is not the final round of the Great British Bake-Off. Instead, to cook up this round's clues, we took the names of famous plays and musicals and ran them through our thesaurus. For example, if we gave the clue, "The Male Monarch and Me," you'd answer, "The King and I."

Heard on Kimiko Glenn: Celine Di-On It!

