Pack These Pages: Three Must-Reads For Summer

In honor of summer and our hope for some leisurely reads, we've been talking to booksellers across the country — and they have a lot of suggestions.

So imagine your favorite summer reading spot, and get ready to "Pack These Pages." Our first guide is Harriet Logan, owner of Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

In Trashed: An Ode To The Crap Jobs Of All Crap Jobs, comic and graphic artist Derf Backderf tells the story of what it's like to work an old-fashioned trash truck, through the people involved and the history of how trash is generated and where it is kept.

George Eliot's Middlemarch: A Study Of Provincial Life explores "old-fashioned yet recognizable characters" who live in the fictitious town of Middlemarch. Logan calls it the "the ultimate big, beefy book" and says, "You could read it every year and find something new."

The Bear And The Piano by David Litchfield is a children's book about a bear who stumbles upon a piano in the forest and teaches himself how to play. He becomes a master and goes to New York to become a star, but of course, he misses home.

And if you need more books to add to your summer reading list, Logan suggests:

In The Sounds And Seas by Marnie Galloway, Then Come Back: The Lost Poems by Pablo Neruda, A Visit From The Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan, Counting by 7s by Holly Goldberg Sloan, The Loney by Andrew Michael Hurley, Dave Hill Doesn't Live Here Anymore by Dave Hill, Lab Girl by Hope Jahren, Thunder Boy Jr. by Sherman Alexi and Yuyi Morales.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.