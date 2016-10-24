Run The Jewels Announces New Album, Shares 'Talk To Me'

Run The Jewels has always been heavy as hell, a hip-hop duo that can hang with leather-clad metalheads as much as the club. Killer Mike and El-P just dropped "Talk To Me," the first single from RTJ3 via the Adult Swim Singles program, which has also featured tracks from VHÖL, D∆WN, Earl Sweatshirt, Jenny Hval and others.

With spooky production from El-P (and help from Little Shalimar and Wilder Zoby), low-end piano and John Bonham-size drum fills, "Talk To Me" sounds like John Carpenter took his synths to Valhalla.

Get a free download of "Talk To Me" from Adult Swim. Hear a 2014 interview with Run The Jewels on Microphone Check.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.