NPR Arts & Life

Hanukkah Lights 2016

By Suraya Mohamed
Published December 23, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST
Our <em>Hanukkah Lights</em> special celebrates the stories of the season.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication by the Maccabees of the Temple in Jerusalem. It honors the lighting of the menorah, a representation of the spiritual strength of the Jewish people. This holiday special celebrates the stories of the season.

Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories from authors Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans and R.L. Maizes. Listen to the full special above or hear individual stories below.

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast .She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
