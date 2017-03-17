Hear The Title Track From Feist's First Album In 6 Years, 'Pleasure'

On Tuesday, Feist's new album, Pleasure, was announced with a release date of April 28 — amusingly, to the surprise of Leslie Feist herself. Now we have the title track, her first new original song in six years. It begins with an ambient hum and slowly growls into a grinding blues-rocker, swinging back and forth between elegance and nastiness.

Desire and the human body were on Feist's mind in making Pleasure, as she shared on Twitter:

Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to's and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies. — Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017

I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising some brightness. — Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017