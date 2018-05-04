© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'A Quiet Place'

By Linda Holmes
Published May 4, 2018 at 10:40 AM EDT
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in <em>A Quiet Place</em>.
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in <em>A Quiet Place</em>.

A Quiet Placeis one of those films we didn't get to when it was first released, but we got a chance to revisit it this week in light of its critical and commercial success. Directed by John Krasinski, it stars him and Emily Blunt as post-apocalyptic parents living with their children in silence as a way of hiding from sound-hunting monsters. No one speaks. No one even wears shoes, lest their footsteps be detected.

We're joined by freelance writer Meryl Williams this week to talk about the film, from its creepy and silent world to the charms of Beardy Krasinski, from the great Emily Blunt to the matter of the Shushy Face.

You can also hear us talk all about what's making us happy this week, from an unexpected YouTube pleasure to celebrity encounters to Free Comic Book Day to the second season of a show we liked a lot last time it came around.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Meryl, the show, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes