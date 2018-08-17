Tyler Cowen: Do The Numbers Give Us The Full Picture?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Story Behind The Numbers.

About Tyler Cowen's TED Talk

When it comes to global progress, Tyler Cowen says there's much more to the story than numbers can tell. And it's important, he says, to pay attention to the inherent "messiness" of the data.

About Tyler Cowen

Tyler Cowen is a professor of economics and director of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

His latest book is called The Complacent Class: The Self-Defeating Quest for the American Dream (2017).

Cowen co-authors and monitors the blog, Marginal Revolution and website Marginal Revolution University, a venture in online education, with Alex Tabarrok. He is also an opinion columnist at Bloomberg.

